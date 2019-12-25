Good Newwz first reactions are in; fans praise Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film: ‘Had me rolling in the seat laughing’

bollywood

First reactions to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s new film Good Newwz are in and fans are already calling it a blockbuster. The film was screened for a select few on Tuesday night in Mumbai.

The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, received praises from the actors’ industry friends on Twitter. Akshay and Kiara reposted tweets from Warda S Nadiadwala and others. “And Wowwwww!!!! Staying true to its title #GoodNewwz is really GN for the fans @akshaykumar had me rolling on the seat laughing, stomach still hurting, and how beautifully wrapped the climax #KareenaKapoorKhan @advani_kiara #DiljitDosanjh,” Warda wrote in her tweet. She is the wife of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Yay!!! You got to watch the film before us😬😁 Thankyouuuu🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 so excited 🙏🏼💥🤗 https://t.co/UGV20UVP4g — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) December 24, 2019

Wooohooooo!!! Thankyou Wardaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Christmas Eve just got better😁🤞🏻💥🎅🏽🙏🏼 https://t.co/wPj5T44qxB — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) December 24, 2019

Fox Star Studios’ Amar Butala wrote, “What a FUN film #GoodNewwz is!! absolutely LOVED it !! The writing is solid and the performances are all fantastic @akshaykumar sir @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjh and #KareenaKapoorKhan all shine! Congratulations @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #MustWatch.” Kiara replied, “Yay!!! You got to watch the film before us. Thankyouuuu. so excited.”

Fans also heaped praises on the film, especially its emotional climax. “#GoodNewwz is an superhit film! Thoroughly entertaining from start to end. The screenplay has been written brilliantly, this flick tickles your bones and also touches your heart. Overall a brilliant heart touching comedic drama,” wrote one. “Just watched GoodNewwz Indeed it is a good Newws. Loved it completely. A laughter riot in the first half. Will leave you emotionally drenched in the last 21 minutes.Lead start cast + Supporting cast = Terrific Performances One of the best of 2019 Will rule Box Office,” wrote another.

Good Newwz revolves around two married couples and their journey. Akshay-Kareena, and Diljit-Kiara are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF). However, due to a big goof-up at the fertility clinic, Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

