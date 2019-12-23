Twinkle Khanna flaunts onion earrings gifted by husband Akshay Kumar, ‘before they started sprouting shoots’. See pics

bollywood

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared fresh pictures of herself, flaunting the “priceless” onion earrings that she had received as a gift from husband and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Twinkle also expressed her fears that the earrings may soon begin sprouting shoots and also posted a closeup of the earrings where fresh sprouts in the earrings were visible.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Twinkle wrote, “From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends.” One fan called Twinkle “stunning”, while actor Shefali Shah could not stop laughing and commented, “Hahahahaha.”

Twinkle had shared a picture of the earrings last week when Akshay had gifted them to her. She also revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan had already rejected them: “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.” Akshay and Kareena had paid a visit to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Good Newwz. Kareena was shown a pair of onion danglers but she did not take a fancy to them. Akshay, however, believed Twinkle would appreciate them.

Both Akshay and Twinkle entertain fans with their fun-filled as well as witty posts on social media, especially when it comes to their personal lives.

Gearing up for Good Newwz, Akshay also has Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and period film Prithviraj in the pipeline.

