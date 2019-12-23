Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares emotional message, rare pic on parents’ 50th wedding anniversary: ‘Love you eternally and beyond’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 09:28 IST

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who often shares personal images on her Instagram page, got emotional on Sunday as she posted a throwback picture of her parents, marking their 50th anniversary.

The image shows Brinda and Krishnaraj Rai posing together in their younger days. While she is wearing a peach-coloured sari, he is dressed in a black and white shirt-trousers combo with a tie. Aishwarya wrote alongside the image, “LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS.” Aishwarya’s father, a former Army biologist, died on March 18, 2017.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event: ‘Down with fever, not allowed to travel’

Last month, the actor shared a picture of her father on his birthday and wrote, “Our Day of SmilesLOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS.” She also shared pictures with daughter Aaradhya and mom Brinda from his birthday celebrations.

Aishwarya’s husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a note remembering him on his death anniversary. He shared a picture of Krishnaraj and captioned it with, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.” Fans loved seeing Abhishek’s sweet gesture for his late father-in-law. “Sweetest thing on insta today,” wrote a fan. “When son-in-law turns into son. Hatsoff sir,” wrote another.

When Krishnaraj died, Aishwarya’s father-in-law and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan had posted a long and emotional note: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it .” He also wrote on his blog, “Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

Aishwarya was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan where she worked alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will now begin working in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan, a film based on a Tamil classic of the same name..

Follow @htshowbiz for more