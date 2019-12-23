e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares emotional message, rare pic on parents’ 50th wedding anniversary: ‘Love you eternally and beyond’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares emotional message, rare pic on parents’ 50th wedding anniversary: ‘Love you eternally and beyond’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a rare throwback picture to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of her parents. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2019 09:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a throwback pic of her parents.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a throwback pic of her parents.
         

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who often shares personal images on her Instagram page, got emotional on Sunday as she posted a throwback picture of her parents, marking their 50th anniversary.

The image shows Brinda and Krishnaraj Rai posing together in their younger days. While she is wearing a peach-coloured sari, he is dressed in a black and white shirt-trousers combo with a tie. Aishwarya wrote alongside the image, “LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS.” Aishwarya’s father, a former Army biologist, died on March 18, 2017.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event: ‘Down with fever, not allowed to travel’ 

Last month, the actor shared a picture of her father on his birthday and wrote, “Our Day of SmilesLOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALWAYS ALWAYS.” She also shared pictures with daughter Aaradhya and mom Brinda from his birthday celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

✨🥰We LOVE YOU ETERNALLY ❤️✨😘

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya’s husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan penned a note remembering him on his death anniversary. He shared a picture of Krishnaraj and captioned it with, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.” Fans loved seeing Abhishek’s sweet gesture for his late father-in-law. “Sweetest thing on insta today,” wrote a fan. “When son-in-law turns into son. Hatsoff sir,” wrote another.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you. ❤️

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

When Krishnaraj died, Aishwarya’s father-in-law and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan had posted a long and emotional note: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it .” He also wrote on his blog, “Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

Aishwarya was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan where she worked alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will now begin working in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan, a film based on a Tamil classic of the same name..

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
LIVE | JMM-Congress alliance inches towards majority mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, JMM’s GenNext, hopes to make his mark in Jharkhand
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
‘Proviso in amended citizenship legislation is unconstitutional’: Justice Madan Lokur
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Cold to get worse from December 25, says IMD forecast
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga clocks 500,000 in sales: What makes the MPV an MVP
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Rohit beats Kohli, also achieves remarkable feat for 7th straight year
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LivePM ModiJharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant Soren

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news