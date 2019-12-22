Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event: ‘Down with fever, not allowed to travel’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 18:38 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Monday by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, has bowed out of the event due to illness. The actor took to Twitter to announce the update: “Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..”

Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will present the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be attending the ceremony, according to a press release.

Earlier, the actor had written a note of thanks after being conferred with the award: “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love.”

Amitabh could not attend the opening ceremony of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in November because of health issues. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for a few days. While it was speculated that he was there due to a liver ailment, his rep later clarified that it was for a routine check-up.

Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India. However, President Ram Nath Kovind will host high tea for the winners later.

In 2018, President Kovind had presented only a handful few set of awards during the ceremony leading to a controversy. The first set of awards were conferred by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, while the President presented the second lot.

The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year with Gujarati film Hellaro bagging the Best Film honour. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khuranna jointly won the Best Actor trophy for their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for her role in Telugu movie Mahanati.