Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke honour: ‘Most humbled, deeply grateful’

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:58 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is full of gratitude after he was named as this year’s winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Amitabh tweeted a picture of himself and wrote a note of gratitude.

“There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude,” the actor wrote alongside a picture in which he is seen with folded hands.

“What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love,” he wrote.

कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Congratulating their father, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda also took to social media and posted heartfelt messages. Shweta posted a picture from Amitabh’s younger days and wrote on Instagram, “Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke) ? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa.” “Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon,” tweeted Abhishek.

In his 50-year-long career, Amitabh has won four National Film Awards for Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri (1984), the Padma Bhushan (2001) and the Padma Vibhushan (2015). The Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

The veteran star began his journey in showbiz in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. Last seen in Taapsee Pannu—starrer Badla, Amitabh is currently hosting the 11th season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is also likes to sing and writes blogs regularly.

Amitabh recently completed the Lucknow shoot schedule of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. He will also been in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, and in Ayan Mukerji’s adventure fantasy drama Brahmastra. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 08:47 IST