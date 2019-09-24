Amitabh Bachchan to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:08 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar has tweeted. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in cinema.

Javadekar tweeted on Tuesday, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.”

The first recipient of the award was actress Devika Rani, who was honoured at the 17th National Film Awards. As of 2017, there have been 49 awardees. Among those, actor Prithviraj Kapoor (1971) and actor Vinod Khanna (2017) are the only posthumous recipients. Other prominent winners include Manna Dey (2007), Shashi Kapoor (2014) and Shyam Benegal (2005).

Actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar were among the first to offer congratulations to the star on Twitter, with many calling it a well deserved win.

Bachchan is known for critically and commercially successful films, and for being one of the most popular movie stars in the country. He established himself in the Hindi film industry with films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. More recently he has received acclaim for films such as Pink, Paa and Piku. He ventured into Hollywood with a supporting role in Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby. On television, the actor is known for hosting the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts. The Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

