Amitabh Bachchan wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar lead Bollywood in congratulating him

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:10 IST

The announcement of actor Amitabh Bachchan being awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award has been met with celebration by the star’s Bollywood peers. Actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar were among the first to congratulate Bachchan on the win.

“There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan!” wrote Anil, who has worked with Bachchan in films such as Armaan and Shakti.

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will produce Bachchan’s upcoming fantasy epic Brahmastra, wrote on Twitter, “The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan.”

Bachchan’s Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, “Dear Amitji, Couldn’t be happier to hear news that you will be receiving the prestigeous #DadaSahebPhalkeAward . You have inspired and entertained billions and continue to do so. We love you Sir and are so very proud of you.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Congratulations to the legend @SrBachchan for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You have entertained, inspired generations with your exhilarating Performances. Wishing you more success and happiness.”

Actor Ahana Kumra wrote on Twitter, “Such great news that @SrBachchan sir has won the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2019 ! A superstar and what a truly deserving win! Congratulations are in order sir! I feel privileged to have worked with you right in the beginning of my career!! You truly are a super human!”

Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced in a tweet on Tuesday that Bachchan will be awarded the country’s highest cinema honour, through a unanimous decision. He wrote, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Previously, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts. The Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 20:05 IST