Made in China song Odhani: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy get festive on recreated Gujarati hit

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:04 IST

Days after Made in China debuted its trailer, its two leads – Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao – took to the dance floor in the film’s first song, Odhani. A Gujarati folk song that has been recreated a number of time, this Odhani is said to be the ‘modernised version’.

Sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the Made in India song puts focus on Mouni’s agile waist and Rajkummar’s innocent expressions. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been written by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Sariya.

On retreading a folk hit, Sachin and Jigar told Times of India, “Recreating an iconic song is always a huge responsibility. We have tried our best to retain the essence of the song, while making it palatable for the project and the audience. Our aim is to make the song more relatable to the youngsters.”

Jigar called it the perfect dance track for the festive season. “It’s a perfect track to kick-start the festive season. We hope that familiarity of this song, along with its contemporary twist, will make it a preferred choice for all generations during the festival,” he said.

Directed by Mikhil Musale and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Made in China is the story of a jugaadu Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who goes to China to become an entrepreneur. He finds ‘Chinese Viagara’ and sells it back home in India; Mouni plays Rajkummar’s wife, Rukmini.

Made in China will release on October 25 this year when it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film’s fabric. The shoot is going well even though we were filming in Ahmedabad’s Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can’t pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in autos because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage here.”

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 11:03 IST