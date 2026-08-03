'I support students': Santy Sharma launches 'Reservation Hatao – August Kranti' amid CJP row

Rapper and singer Santy Sharma launched a public-awareness campaign titled "Reservation Hatao – August Kranti". The campaign was unveiled at a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai, amid ongoing attention over Sharma's social media posts and his remarks on reservation and the student organisation he has referred to as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). (X/Santy Sharma)

The campaign was unveiled at a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai, amid ongoing attention over Sharma's social media posts and his remarks on reservation and the student organisation he has referred to as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Actor Puneet Vasishtha, known for his appearance on reality show Bigg Boss, attended the event and extended his support to the initiative. Sharma described the campaign as an independent movement aimed at encouraging a broader public discussion on reservation-related issues.

He said the initiative would begin on social media before expanding to other online platforms.

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Instagram page for the movement soon: Rapper Sharma announced that a dedicated Instagram page for the campaign would soon be launched and urged people who share his concerns to join the movement.

A major portion of the press conference focused on the ongoing CJP controversy. Sharma said he supports students and believes their concerns deserve attention. However, he said he does not support what he described as the "politicisation" of student protests.