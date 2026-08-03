'Not giving up': Vinesh Phogat says wrestlers to appeal against Brij Bhushan's acquittal in sexual harassment case

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that she was “deeply saddened” by the acquittal of Brij Bhushan Singh, former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, by court in in sexual harassment case filed by female wrestlers and added that they will appeal against the decision “as soon as possible”. Vinesh Phogat, looking back the 2023 protest, said that many wrestlers kept fighting against Bhushan even when the entire system was engaged in “saving” him. (File Photo/PTI)

Phogat said that they had to muster up a lot of courage to protest on the streets demanding an FIR against Brij Bhushan but he used “power and muscle” to scare girls and take back their names from the complaint.

Her remarks came after Brij Bhushan was acquitted in the sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers against him and secretary Vinod Tomar on Monday. The decision came two years after the trial began.

Also read: 'If even one allegation was proved...': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts after acquittal in wrestlers' sexual harassment

The case against Bhushan was filed after a prolonged protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in January 2023. They had accused Singh of sexual harassing several female wrestlers over the years and demanding him to be arrested and removed from the federation.

Looking back the protest, Phogat said that many wrestlers kept fighting against Bhushan even when the entire system was engaged in “saving” him.

“But many women wrestlers stood up and kept fighting against Brij Bhushan in the court. We are deeply saddened that the court has found Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by female wrestlers,” Phogat said.

Also read: Delhi court clears Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers

“From the very beginning, the entire system, government and this system is engaged in saving Brij Bhushan. The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and this will be done as soon as possible. We have not given up hope and the wrestlers will continue their fight,” she added.

‘Moment of happiness’ for Brij Bhushan The former WFI chief, reacting to his acquittal, said that it was a “moment of happiness” for him.

"From the very first day, I had said that if even a single allegation against me was proved, I would be ready to face the harshest punishment,” he said.

“Today, the court has acquitted us with honour and it is a matter of happiness for me. What I had said on the first day has turned out to be true. I did not know what the other side was thinking, but my first reaction was that the truth would prevail. Today is a moment of happiness," he added.