Made In China motion poster: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Gajraj Rao offer a jugaadu meal in a bowl. Watch

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:55 IST

The makers of Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy-starrer Made in China have unveiled the first motion poster of the film and it is quite intriguing, to say the least. Directed by Gujarati filmmaker Mikhil Musale, the film has been shot in China, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Musale is best known for his National Award-winning 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju.

Made in China stars Rajkummar Rao.

Made in China motion poster opens with Rajkummar, dressed up as a middle-class working man in a brown suit paired with a jhola, as he falls into a glass jar marked ‘Made In China’. He soon jumps out of the jar and drops into a bowl with the same tag. Mouni, along with Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao join him in the bowl. The video promises that the trailer will be out in a week.

The Made In China label, juxtaposed with the tag “India ka Jugaad”, is intriguing and leaves us wondering what this film will be about.

Watch the motion poster here:

Made in China was earlier scheduled for an Independence Day 2019 release but it could not be completed in time and is now slated to hit theatres on Diwali. Incidentally, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sand Ki Aankh will also release on Diwali.

Talking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film’s fabric. The shoot is going well even though we were filming in Ahmedabad’s Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can’t pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in autorickshaws because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage here.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:54 IST