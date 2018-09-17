Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy share first look of Made in China. See it here

Stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have commenced filming of their upcoming film, Made in China. They marked the occasion by sharing the first look of their characters from the film, a comedy meant to capitalise on the growing Chinese box office market.

The tweet shared by both Rajkummar - who is riding on the success of Stree - and Mouni Roy - who made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold - shows their characters, a struggling Gujarati businessman called Raghu and Rukmini, his feisty wife.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, who witnessed firsthand the importance of the Chinese market with his film Hindi Medium, told Mumbai Mirror, “The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film’s fabric. The shoot is going well even though we were filming in Ahmedabad’s Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can’t pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in autorickshaws because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage here.”

Speaking about the decision to cast popular TV star Mouni Roy in the film, Vijan had previously told Hindustan Times, “We wanted someone who’d connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer which is essential for the role as her character has a passion for classical Indian dance having learnt it. She has started working on her Gujarati dialect.”

Under the direction of Gujarati filmmaker Mikhil Musale, the crew will head off to China next month for the second schedule, before finishing up in Mumbai. Made in China has been scheduled for an Independence Day 2019 release. Another film about a small-town couple starting a small business, Sui Dhaaga, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, will be released on September 28.

