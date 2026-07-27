Nahan , Two workers from Uttar Pradesh died in separate incidents in factories in the Kala-Amb industrial area of Himachal's Sirmaur district, police said on Monday. Two factory workers from UP die in separate incidents in Himachal

A migrant worker died on Saturday evening after being bitten by a poisonous snake at Wood Stock Laminates Limited, located in Moginand village within the Kala-Amb industrial area, sparking a protest by other employees.

In the second incident that occurred late Sunday evening, a labourer died after falling from a crane at an iron casting unit in Kala-Amb.

Bablu , from village Bhatpura Jagir in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was bitten by a poisonous snake while working on the factory premises on Saturday evening, according to eyewitnesses. He subsequently passed away late that night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ambala

Following the death, the workers at a factory in Moginand village held a protest at the factory gate until late Sunday, demanding compensation. The district administration had to intervene, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nahan, Rajiv Sankhyan, arrived at the scene late Sunday evening to pacify the protesters.

After the post-mortem examination on Sunday, the Kala-Amb police handed over the body to the family. Following this, the family members and a large number of workers arrived at the factory, placed the body at the main gate, and began protesting and raising slogans.

A large number of workers remained stationed at the company's main gate until late Sunday evening, and official sources said that the protesters had turned "aggressive".

The SDM Nahan held discussions with the factory management and the workers for approximately one hour, and the two sides reached an agreement late on Sunday night.

He said that the factory management has provided immediate cash assistance of Rs. 80,000 to the deceased's family for funeral expenses. Additionally, the factory has arranged for an ambulance and another vehicle to transport the body to the deceased's home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The SDM informed PTI that the compensation payable by the ESIC and the factory management would be provided within two weeks. Additionally, the state government will provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the family of the deceased under disaster management provisions.

Bablu had been working at the factory for approximately 10 years. He is survived by his wife, two minor daughters and a son.

In the second incident, the victim, Vishwajeet , was engaged in moving materials from one location to another using a crane at the factory when he suddenly lost his balance and fell from a height. He was taken to a hospital in Kala-Amb, where he was declared dead.

The deceased was a resident of Kariyabar village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Upon receiving the information, the Kala-Amb police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it to Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Medical College, Nahan, for a post-mortem examination.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Monday.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police N S Negi stated that the police are investigating the matter.

"A case has been registered, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.