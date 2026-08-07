The Indian jewellery landscape is entering a new chapter, one shaped by changing consumer preferences, evolving lifestyles and greater access to contemporary fine jewellery. At the heart of this transformation are Lab-Grown Diamonds (LGDs), which have rapidly evolved from a niche curiosity into a mainstream jewellery choice in just two to three years. From Timeless Heirlooms to Everyday Icons — Now Available on Amazon India For generations, fine jewellery was reserved for weddings, anniversaries and heirlooms, brought out only for life's biggest celebrations. Today, that definition is changing. Insights from Amazon.in indicate that Women aged 24–38 are increasingly choosing jewellery that reflects their personal style, with self-gifting, milestone celebrations and even "no occasion" purchases reshaping the way fine jewellery is bought and worn. From solitaire rings and stud earrings to delicate pendants and everyday bracelets, customers are building versatile jewellery wardrobes that transition effortlessly from work to celebrations. This shift is particularly evident among Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, who are embracing lightweight, contemporary designs as an extension of their everyday style. As this shift continues, Amazon India is making it easier for customers across the country to discover and shop certified, design-led Lab-Grown Diamond jewellery through one trusted destination. Today, customers can explore leading Lab-Grown Diamond brands, including GIVA, Sparkles, Lukson and KEEMTI, offering contemporary collections backed by recognised certifications such as IGI, GIA and SGL, making the category more accessible than ever before.

From self-gifting to celebrating milestones, Gen Z and Millennials are driving the rise of lab-grown diamonds.

The growing popularity of Lab-Grown Diamonds reflects a broader shift in how India shops for fine jewellery. Younger customers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are embracing jewellery for self-gifting, career milestones, birthdays and everyday self-expression, alongside traditional occasions such as engagements and anniversaries. This demand is no longer limited to metropolitan cities. While 46% of transacting customers currently come from Metro and Tier 1 cities, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are emerging as fast-growing demand centres, reflecting how access to the category is expanding beyond traditional jewellery markets. The momentum is equally visible on Amazon India says Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Beauty, Personal Care and Fashion Accessories, “The Lab-grown Diamond category on Amazon.in has seen a remarkable 9X increase since the start of the year. While metros continue to drive strong demand, we're also seeing growing interest from Tier 2 & 3 cities. Customers are increasingly choosing lab-grown diamonds not just for gifting, but also for everyday wear. Today, customers can choose from leading Lab-grown Diamond brands on Amazon.in, including GIVA, Sparkles, Lukson and KEEMTI, offering products backed by trusted certifications such as IGI, GIA and SGL. As the category continues to evolve, we remain committed to expanding selection, strengthening trust through authenticity and enabling customers to continue shopping with greater confidence.”

Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Beauty, Personal Care and Fashion Accessories

Accessibility today is about much more than affordability. While Lab-Grown Diamonds typically cost up to one-third the price of comparable mined diamonds allowing customers to choose larger stones or more intricate designs within the same budget, customers are equally looking for greater design choice, convenience and transparency when shopping online. Detailed product imagery, comprehensive specifications and recognised certifications have become important considerations throughout the purchase journey as seen on Amazon India. Trusted certifications from organisations such as IGI, GIA and SGL, combined with Amazon India's stringent seller verification and product certification guardrails, help customers shop with greater confidence while exploring a wider selection of contemporary jewellery online.

Industry leaders Siddharth Bhagat (Amazon), Aditya Labroo (GIVA), Anand Lukhi (Lukson), and Armaan Kothari (KEEMTI) shared their perspectives on the future of jewellery.