Assotech Group announces three residential projects in Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Ghaziabad

Assotech Group has announced three new residential launches - Assotech World Avenue 07, Assotech Hills Ranchi Sector-2, and Assotech Canopy, the development forms part of the company's broader expansion across markets such as Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and NCR. Sanjeev Srivastva, the Founder & Managing Director of Assotech Group. (Assotech Group)

Assotech World Avenue 07, located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is designed with the modern Odia family in mind, the design, landscape and amenities drawing inspiration from Odisha and South Asian architecture. Facilities feature a waterfall in the Clubhouse’s exterior facade, 1000+ trees, bowling alley, rock climbing wall, temperature controlled pool, 10+ themed gardens and many more. This development is a part of the 300 acre township being developed by Assotech group in Odisha.



Assotech Hills, Sector-2, Ranchi is the new phase of Assotech Hills Township which is an organised private sector township having all lifestyle features and facilities. Assotech Hills Sec-2 is the new phase in the township’s expansion to cater to the families residing in Ranchi. Assotech Group's footprint into Jharkhand, targeting a city where organised, RERA-compliant residential development has lagged demand. The launch aligns with the developer's focus on expanding into Tier-II state capitals, where rising incomes and demand for quality housing are shaping the residential market.

Assotech Canopy, Crossings Republik, situated in one of Ghaziabad's established residential micro-markets, represents a continuation of Assotech Group's NCR presence. Crossings Republik has developed as a residential area over the past decade, and Assotech Canopy offers GDA-approved plots within the locality.

Together, the three launches illustrate a portfolio strategy: balancing continued strength in NCR, where Assotech Group has built its track record, with early-mover positioning in Tier-II cities. For a company marking 40 years in the sector, this launch across three distinct markets is a signal of execution bandwidth — the ability to run parallel project pipelines without compromising on delivery.

Further details on pricing, configurations, and possession timelines for each project are available through Assotech Group's official sales channels.

For more information, visit: https://assotechgroup.com/

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