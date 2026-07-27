UP to run extra buses for Kanwar Yatra, sets up 24x7 control rooms

With the annual Kanwar Yatra set to begin during the month of Sawan from July 30, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the state transport corporation to deploy extra buses on key pilgrimage routes and establish round-the-clock control rooms to monitor operations and passenger services. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced extra buses and 24x7 control rooms ahead of this year's pilgrimage. (HT File)

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said extra buses would be operated on routes witnessing heavy pilgrim movement, particularly towards Haridwar, besides major corridors connecting Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj, depending on demand.

Officials said a 24x7 control room would function at every regional headquarters throughout the yatra to monitor bus operations, coordinate with local authorities and address disruptions. Records of operational activities will also be maintained.

Also read: Kanwar Yatra: Yogi orders uniform arrangements across Uttar Pradesh, warns rumour mongers

UPSRTC to enhance services, safety during pilgrimage Transport minister Dayashankar Singh reviewed preparations and directed officials to prioritise passenger safety and ensure that public transport services do not interfere with the movement of Kanwariyas. UPSRTC buses have been instructed to operate only on alternative routes notified by district administrations wherever traffic diversions are imposed.

Managing director of UPSRTC Prabhu Narayan Singh said regional managers had been asked to coordinate closely with district administrations and police authorities for implementing traffic diversions and other arrangements. Information on route changes will be shared with operational staff through communication channels, including WhatsApp groups and telephone networks, to minimise disruption to services.

Also read: PMC prepares six major routes for Kanwar Yatra, sets up control room

The corporation has also been directed to ensure basic passenger amenities at bus stations located along the Kanwar route, including drinking water, clean toilets, seating facilities, enquiry counters, public address systems and food stalls.

Officials said all corporation buses would operate within prescribed speed limits during the yatra. Drivers will undergo mandatory breath analyser tests, while adherence to road safety protocols will be closely monitored.