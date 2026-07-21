Lucknow-Kanpur route: UPSRTC slashes bus fare on NH by ₹14, fixes ₹151 on expressway

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has reduced the Lucknow-Kanpur bus fare on the National Highway by ₹14 to ₹123 while fixing a higher fare of ₹151 for buses plying on the newly inaugurated Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. The revised fare structure, effective Wednesday, introduces route-based pricing for the first time on the corridor, allowing passengers to choose between a cheaper journey and a faster ride. The revised fare structure, effective Wednesday, introduces route-based pricing for the first time on the corridor. (For representation)

The earlier fare for buses operating via the National Highway was ₹137. According to UPSRTC, the reduction follows the shifting of Kanpur-bound bus services from the Charbagh bus station to the Alambagh bus terminal, which has shortened the route and lowered operating costs.

At the same time, ordinary buses using the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will charge ₹151 for the same destination. Officials said the higher fare is primarily due to steep toll charges. While buses using the expressway pay ₹1,405 in toll for a round trip, those operating via the National Highway pay only ₹95, resulting in a significant difference in operating costs.

“The fare for highway buses has been reduced because the route became shorter after the departure point was shifted from Charbagh to Alambagh. The distance between Alambagh and Banthra has reduced by about one kilometre, lowering the overall operating cost. However, travel via the expressway is comparatively expensive because of the toll charges,” UPSRTC regional manager Vimal Rajan said.

The revised fare structure also applies to intermediate stops. On the National Highway route, passengers travelling from Alambagh to Jhakarkati in Kanpur will pay ₹123, with proportionate fares fixed for stops such as Banthra, Ajgain, Dahi Chowki and Unnao Bypass. Separate fares have also been notified for buses operating via the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, covering stops including Mohanlalganj Cut, Bani Cut, Unnao Cut and Azad Marg before reaching Kanpur.

For commuters, the new system means saving ₹14 by travelling via the National Highway or paying ₹28 more than the highway fare to take the faster expressway route.