Drunk man held for hoax bomb threat to Lucknow Airport

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport while intoxicated, triggering a high-security alert that disrupted airport operations for more than an hour. During interrogation, Shyam Sundar allegedly told police that he made the false bomb threat while under the influence of alcohol on the night of July 24. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, the accused, Shyam Sundar, a resident of Jaisinghpur village under Bidhnu police station in Kanpur district, was arrested by Sarojini Nagar police after his mobile phone was traced through surveillance.

The accused called the emergency helpline 112 around 11.45 pm on July 24, claiming there was a bomb at Amausi airport. The call triggered an immediate response, with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), CISF, fire services and other security agencies conducting an intensive search of the airport.

Passengers were subjected to enhanced security screening as baggage, terminal premises and the cargo area were thoroughly searched between midnight and 1 am. No suspicious object was found, and the bomb threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Sarojini Nagar police registered a case under Section 212(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified caller. During the investigation, police traced the mobile number used to make the call and arrested Shyam Sundar from Daroga Kheda on Kisan Path on Sunday. The mobile phone allegedly used to make the hoax call was also recovered.

During interrogation, Shyam Sundar allegedly told police that he made the false bomb threat while under the influence of alcohol on the night of July 24. Police said the accused, who works as a labourer at a leather factory, has been booked under relevant legal provisions, and further action is underway.