Regional Buzz | Cops silent on pharmacy exam ‘cheating racket’ probe

Days after unearthing a “cheating racket” in the recruitment examination for pharmacy officers conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot police have gone silent. On July 19, Faridkot Range IGP Nilambari Vijay Jagdale said candidates allegedly paid ₹3.5 lakh and ₹13 lakh to the kingpin and 33 persons were arrested. The IGP insisted it was a cheating case, not a paper leak. PROs also called up newspapers. Since then, she has not issued any update on the investigation or responded to media queries. VVIPs AT NAKODAR DERA: Sufi artist and former BJP MP Hans Raj Hans hosted Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini separately.

Centre obstructing sehat yojana: Balbir

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has become the latest flashpoint in the Centre-State tussle, with Punjab’s health minister Balbir Singh accusing Union health minister JP Nadda of blocking its implementation at PGIMER, Chandigarh, which functions under the central ministry. Alleging that Punjab patients were being deprived of cashless treatment at PGIMER, Singh on Sunday said that despite the Punjab government’s financial contribution to the premier institute, the Centre has blocked the AAP government’s flagship scheme. “Patients from Punjab are being deprived of treatment at PGI under this scheme,” he claimed, blaming Nadda.

VVIP guests at Hans Raj Hans’ Nakodar dera

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini separately visited a Nakodar-based dera managed by Sufi artist and former BJP MP Hans Raj Hans. Addressing the gathering, Mann spoke about his association with Hans, leaving the crowd in splits with jokes. “The intricacies of comedy and art are still alive. Hathyar Ikale Sutte aa, Chalaune nahin Bhulle” he quipped. On the other hand, Saini spoke in a reassuring tone, offering brotherly advice. “Don’t hesitate to approach me with any issue related to Haryana. Your bhai will ensure whatever is required is done at the earliest,” he said.

Video volleys in poll season

With elections nearing, video clips are being circulated on social media to score political points. One such video showed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal being approached at Delhi airport by a man who told him that he had “damaged the Sikh community and should refrain from doing so.” An Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) spokesperson, who shared video, said the man in the clip was their Gurdaspur rural chief Manjinder Singh Bal. SAD leaders, however, dismissed the video as “edited.” Later, another version surfaced with a different audio – this time praising and thanking Badal for his contribution to Punjab’s development.

Dullo rakes up drug issue, debt burden to attack AAP govt

Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Dullo believes Punjabis have been far more forgiving than their politicians deserve. In a social media video released on Friday, the former Punjab Congress president took a swipe at the AAP government, saying the party came to power invoking Shaheed Bhagat Singh and promising a new Punjab, but the “revolution” has turned into a “loan mela.” Punjab continues to battle drugs, mounting debt and financial mismanagement despite tall claims of change, he alleged, accusing successive governments.

Row over Mehbooba’s ‘pellet gun remark’ at CJP protest

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti reached Delhi last week to back the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, condemning the use of pellet guns against protesters and calling it indefensible. Her remarks triggered a backlash in Kashmir, drawing sharp reactions on social media and prompting opponents to accuse her of double standards. Mufti said the use of pellet guns could be justified in Kashmir because of militancy, but their use in Delhi was unacceptable. Critics pointed to her PDP-BJP government’s tenure from 2015 to 2018 during which security forces used pellet guns, leaving hundreds of civilians injured.

Sukhu govt’s ‘one officer, one vehicle move’

To address its fiscal challenges through a cost-cutting initiative, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is set to overhaul the allocation of official vehicles in Himachal Pradesh. Under the proposed policy, secretary- and director-level officers will be entitled to only one government vehicle, irrespective of the number of departments they head. Any additional vehicles allotted through departments under their charge will be withdrawn, signalling the government’s push to curb administrative expenditure. Several officers hold multiple charges making them entitled to multiple cars.

IAS officers in HP keen on central deputation

Cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh is seeing a steady rise in the number of IAS officers opting for central deputation, with the Centre approving the transfer of three young officers to Delhi last week. Over the last three years, nearly 18 IAS officers have gone on central deputation. Currently, 22 of the state’s 126 IAS officers are serving with the Centre or in other states, including six of the 10 senior-most officers. The trend is driven by opportunities for wider administrative exposure and better career prospects. Some of them are holding key positions across Union ministries and public sector undertakings.

Kargil war hero inspiring young guns to don uniform

After serving the Indian Army for three decades, Param Vir Chakra awardee honorary captain Sanjay Kumar has embarked on a new mission — motivating Himachal Pradesh’s youth to wear the uniform. The Kargil war hero, who retired in February 2026, has joined hands with the state government as its brand ambassador under a two-year contract to inspire young people to join the armed forces and steer clear of substance abuse. Through an outreach programme launched by the education department, he has already interacted with students in seven government-organised awareness events.

(Contributed by Vishal Joshi, Karam Prakash, Navrajdeep Singh, Surjit Singh, Hillary Victor, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra)