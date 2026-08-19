West Valley fire update: Blaze reported at 5039 West 3500 South in Utah city; ‘loud boom’ heard as scary visuals emerge

A structure fire was reported in West Valley City, Utah on August 18, Tuesday. As per a local reporter the blaze was at 5039 West 3500 South in the city. Firefighters responded to the West Valley City fire in Utah. (Facebook/Jadyn Irvine)

“A good section of 3500 South is closed due to the emergency response. One neighbor told me he heard a loud boom,” a KSL affiliated reporter noted. The West Valley City Fire Department is yet to comment on the incident or the cause of the blaze.

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There are no reports of injuries at the time of writing.

The reporter also shared visuals from the scene of the fire.