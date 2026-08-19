West Valley fire update: Blaze reported at 5039 West 3500 South in Utah city; ‘loud boom’ heard as scary visuals emerge
A fire was reported at 5039 West 3500 South in West Valley City, Utah on August 18, Tuesday, prompting a massive response from firefighters.
A structure fire was reported in West Valley City, Utah on August 18, Tuesday. As per a local reporter the blaze was at 5039 West 3500 South in the city.
“A good section of 3500 South is closed due to the emergency response. One neighbor told me he heard a loud boom,” a KSL affiliated reporter noted. The West Valley City Fire Department is yet to comment on the incident or the cause of the blaze.
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There are no reports of injuries at the time of writing.
The reporter also shared visuals from the scene of the fire.
West Valley City fire: Scary visuals emerge
Firefighters could be seen outside as smoke rose to the sky from the scene of the West Valley City fire.
A photojournalist also shared images from the blaze and wrote “West Valley City. Working House Fire. Dispatched: 6:00 p.m. 5039 W 3500 S. West Valley City. Crews on scene of a working house fire. Reports of possibly 1 person with smoke inhalation.”
Meanwhile, a local scanner page noted “Crews are on scene of a working house fire. Initial reports indicated possibly one person suffering from smoke inhalation. A nearby power pole was also involved, and crews reported an explosion inside the residence. Firefighters initially operated defensively due to conditions but transitioned to an offensive attack approximately 20 minutes into the incident.”
The photos showed thick black smoke seen rising from the house, while another showed the smoke from a distance.
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A video of the fire was also shared on Facebook. The person took the clip from the road while driving and thick black smoke could be seen rising to the sky.
West Valley City fire: Latest update
The local scanner page noted that the fire was out and had been brought under control. It added that occupants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries had taken place during the blaze or firefighting operations. However, this has not yet been confirmed by any official sources.
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While the KSL affiliated reporter noted that a section of 3500 South was closed amid the blaze, there's been no official update from authorities as to when it might open.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More