Sorrento Valley fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as San Diego blaze spreads

Update (7:43pm EDT): The fire has now grown to 130 acres, per Incident Command cited by Watch Duty. A vegetation fire burning near Sorrento Valley in San Diego has led to multiple road closures and evacuations. (UnSplash)

New Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-1399, SDC-1400, SDC-1401, SDC-1442, and SDC-1446.

Per Incident Command, the wind has shifted, pushing the fire to move south and southeast. The fire is also now spreading into areas with thicker vegetation near the creek.

Initial Story: A vegetation fire is burning near the canyon between Sorrento Valley Boulevard and Carmel Mountain Road in San Diego , according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was first reported at around 1:30pm on Sunday.

Roads shut down ad fire spreads As per the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the San Diego Police have closed the following roads:

10800 Vista Sorrento Parkway

Sorrento Valley Boulevard

Jasmine Crest Lane