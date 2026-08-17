Downtown Dallas fire: Smoke seen across Grand Prairie, Arlington and Duncanville; videos emerge

A large plume of dark smoke was seen rising over the downtown Dallas skyline on Sunday evening, August 16, 2026. The smoke was visible from residential areas across the city, with videos showing a thick cloud rising above the buildings. The incident appears to involve a new fire in downtown Dallas. It is separate from earlier Dallas-area incidents, including the Oak Cliff apartment arson and a previous downtown church fire. Further details about the fire, including its exact location and cause, have not yet been confirmed.

Dallas fire spreads to nearWhat happened in the southwestern Dallas fire? Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters initially responded to reports of vegetation burning in the area. Once crews arrived, the fire had grown and threatened a nearby community.

Officials later confirmed that the fire had spread to one structure, although the type of building involved was not immediately known. The incident remained active as firefighters worked at the scene.

The three-alarm response brought a larger number of firefighters and equipment to the area. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at least seven engines and three trucks were dispatched, along with other personnel.

Also Read: Sorrento Valley fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as San Diego blaze spreads

How did the Dallas fire spread to a nearby structure? The fire produced a large plume of black smoke that could be seen from a distance across southwestern Dallas. A camera tower near Dallas Baptist University captured the smoke rising above the horizon.

Much of Barstow Boulevard was blocked as crews responded, according to information from a nearby business. The road closures were part of the emergency response as firefighters continued working at the scene.

Also Read: Salisbury fire update: Huge fire near Atlantic Avenue leads to black smoke across city; visuals emerge

Were there any injuries in the Dallas structure fire? As of the latest update, officials had not reported any injuries from the fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the situation was still ongoing.

The cause of the fire had not been released. Officials also had not identified the structure that caught fire or provided further details about its condition.

The fire is a separate incident from earlier Dallas-area fires, including the Oak Cliff apartment arson and a previous downtown church blaze.

How did the Dallas fire grow into a four-alarm blaze? What started as a small grass fire in southwestern Dallas quickly grew and threatened a nearby South Dallas community. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the first 911 call came from the 4500 block of Barstow Blvd on Sunday.

Officials said the fire began at a residential structure before spreading across about two acres where tires were involved. The flames later reached another structure, although officials have not said what type of building it was.

The growing fire led Dallas Fire-Rescue to raise the response to four alarms. A large plume of black smoke could be seen from parts of southwestern Dallas, including near Dallas Baptist University.

Dallas Fire Update: Rescue units are battling the fire Dallas Fire-Rescue said at least seven engines, one brush truck and three rescue units have been sent to the scene, along with other support personnel. Barstow Boulevard has also been blocked in parts while firefighters work in the area.

No injuries have been reported so far. The fire remains active, and officials have not yet released its cause or identified the structure that was affected.