Rajkummar Rao’s father, Satyapal Yadav, dies at 60

Actor Rajkummar Rao’s father, Satyapal Yadav, has died at the age of 60. He had been admitted in Medanta hospital for the past 17 days, and died on Thursday. His last rites were performed at Gurugram’s Madan Puri cremation ground on Friday, in the presence of close friends and family.

Rajkummar’s mother died in 2017, and he returned to complete filming on Newton in just a day. He’d said then, “I returned in a day’s time because I knew that’s what my mother would have loved — for me to carry on with my commitments, act and finish my duties. Her greatest happiness in life was to watch me on screen. It was hard for me to perform, but I felt her presence supporting me.”

The actor’s father was a government employee in the revenue department. In an interview to Indian Express, he had spoken about his family’s hardships while growing up. “For two years, my teachers paid my school fees,” he had said. “But no one ever discouraged me from pursuing my dream.”

