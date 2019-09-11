Diljit Dosanjh warned to cancel US show promoted by Pak national, film body approaches govt to revoke his visa

music

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:28 IST

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been asked by a cine body, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to not perform at a show in the US that is being promoted by a Pakistani national, Rehan Siddiqi. Diljit was supposed to perform at the show on September 21.

FWICE told the actor-singer to “cancel his commitment in the interest, sentiments and dignity of the nation”. In another letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, FWICE requested that Diljit and his troupe’s visa should be cancelled in case he doesn’t cancel the tour.

A press release shared by FWICE states, “FWICE is deeply concerned and anguished with our Artists/ Singers/ Dancers/ Anchors and other Performers knowingly performing in Pakistan and Pak performers performing in India despite our strict warnings. We have also come to know from our reliable sources that our Performers in general and Actor, Saif Ali Khan and Singer, Shreya Ghoshal in particular are giving their performances in America at the behest of Mr. Rehan Siddiqi, a Pakistani National, who is also the promoter of the shows.”

It added, “We have just seen a poster of Artist / Singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh who is giving his performance in a show organized by Mr. Rehan Siddiqi (a Pakistani National). We are also writing to him to cancel this commitment of his in the interest of sentiments & dignity of our Nation.”

The body has made it clear that they “have zero tolerance for such performers and condemn it as anti-national and unpatriotic bordering to treason with your own country”. It further requests the artists to “not give priority to monetary considerations and refrain from being a part of any such project.”

Last month, singer Mika Singh was banned from the Indian film industry by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan. The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf’s close relative. Mika had to apologise to the body later.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 11:27 IST