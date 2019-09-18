Made In China trailer: Rajkummar Rao will ward away your mid-week blues with his Chinese Viagra. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:10 IST

The first trailer for Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Made in China is out. The film, which also stars Mouni Roy, Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas, is a hilarious ride about a man who can ‘jugaad’ his way out of any mess.

The film is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several experiences help him become a successful entrepreneur later. Mouni will be seen in the role of Rajkummar’s wife (Rukmini).

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju. Dinesh Vijan of Hindi Medium fame is producing the film.

Watch Made in China trailer here:

Talking about working with Rajkummar in the film, Musale said the actor has spoiled him for life. For the role, the actor spent a month in that city before the shoot, learned the language and gained weight to get the part right. “When he signed on to be part of the film, he was already thinking ahead and making mental notes about what aspects he will need to work on to ace his characterisation”, said Musale, who has grown up in Ahmedabad.

“Raj and I had many conversations to solidify the space of Raghu Mehta’s world. Next thing I know, I get a call from him telling me that he is in Ahmedabad. He took a video camera and visited many busy areas of Ahmedabad from Lal Darwaja to Gandhi market to Manek Chowk and also a few places that lots of people don’t know about. He visited these places completely under the radar - going virtually unrecognisable,” added the director.

Also read: Angad Bedi finally addresses breaking up with Nora Fatehi to marry Neha Dhupia, says she’ll get ‘deserving partner’ soon

Musale was impressed that Rajkummar “spoke to local store owners, young people shopping in those areas and also ate food from the local places to sink his teeth into the colloquialism and the culture”. In terms of physical appearance, Rajkummar gained eight kgs.

“I really don’t know how he did it. And that too, in such a short time span. That’s his secret and that’s honestly the magic of a performer as incredible as Raj. I think he has spoiled me for life as this was my first Hindi film and I was fortunate enough to work with possibly the most collaborative artist,” Mikhil added.

Made in China, originally set to hit the big screens on August 15, will now be releasing on Diwali this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 13:07 IST