Angad Bedi finally addresses breaking up with Nora Fatehi to marry Neha Dhupia, says she’ll get ‘deserving partner’ soon

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:00 IST

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has finally opened up on breaking up with girlfriend Nora Fatehi and marrying wife Neha Dhupia soon afterwards last year. Talking to the ETimes, Angad says that Nora will find a ‘deserving partner’ soon.

“I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don’t work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it’s great, if it doesn’t it is unfortunate. I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself. She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up! And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck,” Angad said in the interview.

Angad and Nora dated for a long while before he broke up with her last year to marry Neha in a secret wedding in May. Neha and Angad were expecting a child together and decided to get married without letting the media catch a whiff of it. Their daughter Mehr was born in November.

Angad added that he is a changed man after marrying Neha. “I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon. I feel everything has a timing. It’s like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened. Right now, it’s time for her stardom, after stardom there will be time for family. I feel you can’t challenge it, you know, you have to accept it. I feel that was the case and I felt that as an artist you have to just respect. I also feel that there’s dignity in silence and there’s lot of respect. Everybody goes through hardships but hardships make you the person you are, and I feel that is important,” he said.

Reports from last year suggested that Nora was mighty miffed with Angad and Neha, exchanging awkward silences and cold stares at events. In the past, when asked about Angad, Nora had reacted angrily. “Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is.”

Nora not only denied their relationship but also meeting him at all. “I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life,” she had said.

Nora made her debut on hit reality television show Bigg Boss. Since then, she has become popular for her special dance numbers in movies like Stree, Satyamev Jayate and most recently, Bharat and Batla House. She will soon be seen in an important role in Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Angad, meanwhile, has worked in films like Pink and Tiger Zinda Hai. He will now be seen in Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 08:58 IST