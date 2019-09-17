Dream Girl box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer declared a hit, his fastest film to cross Rs 50 crore

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:25 IST

Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, has been declared a hit. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first Monday.

The film collected Rs 7.43 crore on Monday taking its total to Rs 52 crore. It was Ayushmann’s highest weekend grosser with collections of Rs 44.57 crore.

Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Dream Girl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: Rs 52 cr. India biz.”

#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019

The film is Ayushmann’s second hit of the year after his last release, Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. He had played a no-nonsense cop in the film which collected Rs 65.45 crore at the domestic box office.

Taran had compared the first weekend collections of the film with Ayushmann’s earlier grossers on Monday. He wrote on Twitter, “AyushmannKhurrana versus AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz: 2019: Dream Girl Rs 44.57 cr. 2018: Badhaai Ho Rs 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]. 2019: Article 15 Rs 20.04 cr. 2018: AndhaDhun Rs 15 cr. 2017: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Rs 14.46 cr. 2017: Bareilly Ki Barfi Rs 11.52 cr.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film stars Ayushmann in yet another quirky role. His character is capable of talking in a girl’s voice and gets employed at a hotline but lands in trouble after several of his callers fall in love with him.

A thrilled Ayushmann told ANI, “The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I’m glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I’m doing and it only motivates me to be more brave with my film choices.”

“An actor like me always wants to entertain audiences in the best way possible and Dream Girl gave me the opportunity to make people laugh this time after making them ponder and spark a debate with Article 15 earlier this year,” he added.

#Section375 goes from strength to strength... Very commendable, since it faced two major opponents [#DreamGirl, #Chhichhore]... Weekdays crucial... Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 3.07 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.04 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Dream Girl clashed with Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna’s film, Article 375 which collected Rs 8 crore in its first weekend. The film came a week after Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Until Saturday, the film had collected Rs 94 crore. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and others.

#Chhichhore biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 25.23 cr

Total: ₹ 94.06 cr

⭐️ #Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime biz* of #MSDhoni: #TheUntoldStory [#SushantSinghRajput’s highest grossing film] in coming days.#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

