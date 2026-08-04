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    Saini approves ₹207-crore integrated ROB project in Rewari

    The project, to be executed by the Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (HSRDC), entails an estimated investment of over 207 crore.

    Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 08:54:39 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the construction of an integrated railway over bridge (ROB) in Rewari district to replace three busy railway level crossings, paving the way for a permanent solution to the city’s long-standing traffic congestion caused by frequent closure of railway gates.

    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the construction of an integrated railway over bridge (ROB) in Rewari district to replace three busy railway level crossings, paving the way for a permanent solution to the city’s long-standing traffic congestion caused by frequent closure of railway gates. (HT File)
    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday approved the construction of an integrated railway over bridge (ROB) in Rewari district to replace three busy railway level crossings, paving the way for a permanent solution to the city’s long-standing traffic congestion caused by frequent closure of railway gates. (HT File)

    The project, to be executed by the Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (HSRDC), entails an estimated investment of over 207 crore.

    The project includes the construction of two-lane and four-lane railway over bridges along with road under bridges (RUBs), service roads and other supporting infrastructure at designated locations.

    Once completed, the project will eliminate delays caused by the repeated closure of railway level crossings, enabling seamless movement of vehicles across the city. The separation of road and rail traffic is expected to substantially reduce the risk of accidents and significantly enhance road safety.

    CM reviews draft development plans

    The chief minister also reviewed draft development plans pertaining to Narayangarh, Kurukshetra, Narnaul and Panipat. These plans aim to promote planned land use, orderly urban growth and regulated building development across the state.

    While the development plan of Narayangarh has been prepared keeping in view a projected population of 95,000 by 2031, the Narnaul’s draft development plan proposes the development of 20 residential sectors in Narnaul by 2041.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Saini Approves ₹207-crore Integrated ROB Project In Rewari
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Saini Approves ₹207-crore Integrated ROB Project In Rewari
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