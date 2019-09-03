Angad Bedi on wife Neha Dhupia being fat-shamed online: ‘Women like her should be celebrated’

bollywood

Actor couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their first child — a girl they named Mehr — in November last year. Post her delivery, Neha not only resumed work soon but also started working towards getting back to shape. However, earlier this year, she was fat shamed on social media and she no time in hitting back at those people.

Amid all this, it was rather endearing on Angad’s part to come in support of Neha, and he, too, took to social media to slam trolls. Talking about the issue, Angad explains that body shamming is a common thing for mothers.

“We all know the process… a woman who is expecting goes through a lot of bodily changes. In fact, during the postpartum period, many mothers don’t feel attached towards her new born. So during such times they are quite sensitive and require special care. Still there are people who don’t think twice before making hurtful comments about how a mother looks. I fail to understand what satisfaction they get out of body shaming others,” says Angad.

Talking about how Neha remained strong throughout the process, Angad shares that she has been high on fitness all her life and working towards the same slowly. “But it takes time [to get back in shape]. She can’t compromise on her health more so when she is also breast feeding... Those who fat shame I want to tell them being happy has nothing to do with body weight but how one leads his or her life. Neha is a strong woman; she has got back to work and is also taking care of her child. Women like her should be celebrated…,” he adds.

Showering more praises on Neha, the actor says that he feels lucky to have someone like her in his life. “I discuss my scripts with her, in fact we both discuss work. And why not? Being in the same profession we understand each other’s work and know what would work the best for the other. At the same time we don’t interfere,” he says.

