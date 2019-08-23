Angad Bedi whisks daughter Mehr, wife Neha Dhupia off for a birthday vacation to Maldives, see pics and videos

bollywood

Aug 23, 2019

Actress Neha Dhupia will turn a year older on August 27, and to celebrate her birthday, she and husband-actor Angad Bedi chose Maldives.

“I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr (their daughter). It’s Neha’s birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr,” said Angad.

Neha has been sharing pictures and video snippets on Instagram Stories from her vacation. Angad also posted a video, thanking the flight airways that they took for Maldives.

“The past few months have been very hectic so I’m glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it’s been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family,” he added.

On the work front, Angad has The Zoya Factor, The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati, Inside Edge 2 and Kargil Girl in his kitty.

