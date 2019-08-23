Saif Ali Khan scolds paparazzi for clicking Taimur’s pictures, fan offers support, says ‘Sharminda ni hona puttar ji’

bollywood

A new video of actor Saif Ali Khan, scolding mediapersons stationed outside his house, has been shared online. The short video has been posted by multiple paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram.

It shows Saif and his son Taimur Ali Khan, approaching the media from their house. Saif can be seen giving Taimur a piggyback ride. As soon as they exit their building, Taimur, upon spotting the gathered photographers, waves at them. But Saif walks directly towards them with purpose, and says, “Excuse me, not outside the house, please, like we promised.” Then, approaching one photographer directly, he continues, “Enough, you’re not supposed to do that.”

Saif and Taimur recently returned to Mumbai after an extended stint abroad. Saif was shooting for his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman, in London. His wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also filming in the British capital.

Taimur is a favourite of the paparazzi, who often photograph the child regardless of where he is and whom he’s with. Taimur has been clicked on walks, at school, outside his home, and on general outings.

Reactions to Saif’s stern words were mixed. While some supported his right to stop photographers from hounding him and his child, others thought he was being too harsh. “He is asking photographer to stay away from his house..I absolutely agree with him though I love Taimur and wait for his pictures everyday,” one person wrote, while another person countered, “This is not a right way to ask paps I think so.its their job to click. It’s my opinion. I might be wrong. But paps is part of their life as the are celebrate and Tim is internet fave.”

Meanwhile, the clear winner in the comments section was the person who wrote this: “Sharminda ni hona puttar ji, tussi poori koshish kittii hay” - a reference to the second season of Saif’s recent Netflix show, Sacred Games.

Saif in the past has said that even though he disapproves of paparazzi lurking outside his house, he feels it would be wrong to deprive someone of their job. He said after a recent altercation, “Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can’t say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn’t complain because I don’t want to deprive anyone of a job.” He added, “Please don’t stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:21 IST