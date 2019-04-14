Saif Ali Khan on refusing to pose with son Taimur: I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has quashed rumours that he filed a police complaint against the photographers for creating a ruckus in his residential area, soon after reprimanding them for clicking son Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures. However, he suggested neighbours may have filed a complaint.

Recently, when Saif, alongwith wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur were headed for a holiday in Pataudi, Saif was overheard telling the paparazzi at the airport, “Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega.” (Stop it, the child will go blind).

Fresh off that incident, another report claimed that a police complaint was apparently filed against the photographers for creating a ruckus outside Saif’s apartment in Bandra. Apparently, one of their neighbours complained to the authorities after seeing the photographers. While Saif did come out to clear the confusion when the cops landed up, he has now issued a formal statement to say that he did not file a complaint.

Saif said in a press statement, “I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectful residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbours when they feel a disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable.”

He added that he has always been ‘more than understanding’ when pictures of Taimur are clicked, but he insists that some restraint has to be ensured. “We have always shared a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi. We understand that it’s their livelihood. However, it’s important to understand that kids should enjoy the basic right of growing up in a normal atmosphere out of and away from constant media glare. I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes. As media figures, we have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn’t be subjected to it,” he said in the statement.

