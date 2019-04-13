Saif Ali Khan says ‘we are lucky to have found’ Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala for Jawani Jaaneman

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Bazaar, is currently working on his home production Jawani Janeman and has roped in Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala for the role of his onscreen daughter. Speaking about the young actor, Saif has said she is the perfect choice for the role.

Saif told Mid Day in an interview, “She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I’m looking forward to work with Alaia.” The film is likely to be the story of a father-daughter duo. According to reports, Saif plays a man in his late 40s, who refuses to grow up despite a teenage daughter.

Announcing her first Hindi film, Alaia had posted on Instagram, “Beyonnnnnd excited to finally be able to share the news of my first film! Honoured, grateful and overjoyed to be a part of #JawaaniJaaneman with #SaifAliKhan!”

Saif has spoken about why he didn’t cast his own daughter Sara Ali Khan for the role. He said, “I would have loved to have Sara in the film, but that would have meant her choosing this project over everything else she is doing as we wanted it to be the first film of the person we would cast. Sara’s career trajectory is in a good place and in a way, I am happy it’s separate from mine at the moment.”

Saif was also seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games recently and he will reprise his role of inspector Sartaj Singh in the second season, likely to be out later this year.

