Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn’t cast daughter Sara Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, chose Alaia Furniturewala instead

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he didn’t insist on daughter Sara Ali Khan being cast opposite him in the film Jawaani Jaaneman because that would have meant she’d have to postpone all her other projects.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said, “I would have loved to have Sara in the film, but that would have meant her choosing this project over everything else she is doing as we wanted it to be the first film of the person we would cast. Sara’s career trajectory is in a good place and in a way, I am happy it’s separate from mine at the moment.”

Sara made her debut in Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which went on to become a success, with Sara’s performance drawing praise. She followed it up with the blockbuster Simmba, with Ranveer Singh. The actor is currently working with Kartik Aaryan in director Imtiaz Ali’s next, said to be a follow-up to his 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, model and actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaia Furniturewala has been cast in the role instead. She confirmed her involvement in November with an Instagram post, writing, “Beyonnnnnd excited to finally be able to share the news of my first film! Honoured, grateful and overjoyed to be a part of #JawaaniJaaneman with #SaifAliKhan!” The film is reportedly centred around a father-daughter duo.

Saif most recently appeared in the thriller Baazar, although his starring role in Netflix’s Sacred Games was considered to be his comeback. Saif will reprise his role in the show’s second season, due out this year.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:32 IST