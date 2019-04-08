Sara Ali Khan flies to New York to wander in the city of dreams. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan just wrapped up the first shooting schedule of her Imtiaz Ali film with Kartik Aaryan a few days ago and flew to New York for a much deserved break. The actor skipped Imtiaz and Kartik’s wrap up bash in Delhi to take some time off for the trip.

Updating about her whereabouts, Sara posted a picture on her Instagram account from the city and captioned it, “Just wandering in the city of dreams. Thank you @bookingcom for this exciting escape. Can’t wait to re-explore nyc! #ad #bookingyeah #sohonyc #nostalgia #memories.” The actor can be seen dressed in warm clothes with a shopping bag in hand.

Sara also shared few more glimpses of her outing in her Instagram stories.

Sara Ali Khan shared her pictures from her New York vacation in her Instagram stories.

The actor who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in December last year saw her second release, Simmba in the same month. She is now working on her third film - - Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal 2.

Sara had also posted a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony post the schedule wrap to which Kartik had commented, “Will miss you and your madness.”

Later, Kartik had shared a video from the wrap up party and wrote along with it, “Ahun Ahun Ahun @imtiazaliofficial And Its a wrap for us !!! Schedule 1. Exactly after a month .. Thank you #Delhi for all the Love. We missed you @saraalikhan95 @wearewsf !!!”

The original 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starred Sara’s actor father Saif Ali Khan opposite Deepika Padukone. Talking about Sara featuring in the film’s sequel, Saif had said in a statement, “It’s a lovely movie and I’m very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars -- Sara and Kartik Aaryan the best.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 20:39 IST