Inside Sara Ali Khan’s New York holiday: Actor and her BFF click pics on Brooklyn Bridge, take a walk through Central Park

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared another big bunch of pictures from her New York vacation. The photos show her with a friend as they take a walk on the Brooklyn Bridge and meet strangers in the Central Park.

“My favourite spot on this planet is wherever I get to see you. Thank you @bookingcom for taking care of the (apple) of my (eye) in the Big Apple!! #bookingyeah #Ad #myhappyplace #myperson #favourite,” she captioned the pics. She can be seen cuddling with her friend in front of a large graffiti, holding on to her as she sits on a large bar on the Brooklyn Bridge, catching up on some chat by the lakeside, visiting the Columbia University, and clicking selfies in large mirrors.

Sara also shared a hi-glam picture of herself from her favourite restaurant in New York in her Instagram stories. A second video showed her trotting on the Brooklyn Bridge and a third video showed her talking to a drummer in Central Park.

She had earlier shared another picture from the getaway. “Just wandering in the city of dreams. Thank you @bookingcom for this exciting escape. Can’t wait to re-explore nyc! #ad #bookingyeah #sohonyc #nostalgia #memories,” she captioned the pic. One picture is from the Whitney Museum of American Art, while another is from L.A. Burdick Chocolates, and another from Laduree, Soho. According to an IANS report, Sara is staying at a luxurious five star hotel at Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, overlooking the Empire State Building.

Sara recently wrapped up a shoot schedule of her untitled Imtiaz Ali film, reportedly a sequel to 2009’s Love Aaj Kal. Sara, and the film’s male lead Kartik Aaryan, shot for the film in New Delhi for a couple of weeks. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year.

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic-comedy film, released in 2009. It featured Sara’s father and actor Saif Ali Khan as the film’s lead and Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

