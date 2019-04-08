Avengers Endgame new clip: Captain Marvel reveals why she didn’t fight against Thanos in Infinity War. Watch

Amid the countdown to the release of the much-awaited Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame, the makers have released a new video clip to tease the viewers. The new clip shows the remaining Avengers discussing their plan to beat Thanos after he wiped out about half the universe’s population.

The clip shows Captain Marvel taking the lead and asking the other Avengers to use the infinity stones again to bring everyone back. The Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) can be seen saying in the video, “Even if there’s a small chance that we can undo this, we owe it to everyone who’s not in this room to try.”

Sharing his apprehensions, Bruce Banner/the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) interrupts, “If we do this, how do we know it’s going to end any differently than it did before?” But much to everyone’s surprise, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) makes her presence felt and replies, “Because before you didn’t have me.”

However, Rhodey (Don Cheadle) immediately asks her the question many of the Avengers fans have been asking all this while -- if Captain Marvel is so super, why hasn’t she showed up to help out in any of the Avenger’s previous adventures, especially when they fought Thanos in Infinity War. But the latter silences those present in the room with her apt response. She says, “There are a lot of other planets in the universe...and unfortunately, they didn’t have you guys.”

While others listen to her awestruck, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is the first one to show support to the most powerful Avenger and says, “I like this one.”

The clip is actually a part of the footage recently screened for press at Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon last week.

Avengers: Endgame is the final film in Marvel’s Infinity Saga, which comprises 22 films. It is also the longest Marvel film, with over three-hours duration. It is scheduled to hit theatres on April 26.

