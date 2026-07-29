Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Hyundai India Couture Week 2026: Arpita Mehta debuts Ceremonial, reimagining India's textile heritage

    Arpita Mehta made her Hyundai India Couture Week debut with Ceremonial, a collection celebrating Bandhani, Banarasi, Kantha and contemporary occasion dressing. 

    Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 15:38:02 IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Designer Arpita Mehta made her much-anticipated Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 debut with Ceremonial, a collection that reinterpreted India's textile heritage for the modern woman. Presented at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI initiative, the showcase revisited Bandhani, Banarasi, tissue and, for the first time in the designer's couture vocabulary, Kantha embroidery.

    Arpita Mehta's Ceremonial collection at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    Arpita Mehta's Ceremonial collection at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

    Rather than treating these crafts as relics of the past, Arpita Mehta celebrated them as living traditions, evolving alongside the women who wear them. Sculpted lehengas, fluid sarees, corseted blouses and contemporary drapes reflected a fresh approach to occasion dressing, balancing intricate craftsmanship with effortless wearability. Signature mirror work was elevated with vintage-inspired gemstone embroidery, while a palette of coconut, rose tan, sage and seafoam gradually deepened into rich violet and sindoor red.

    The immersive presentation extended beyond the garments. Inspired by members-only lounges of the 1970s and '80s, the setting mirrored the collection's nostalgic yet contemporary spirit. A soundtrack blending house music with classic Bollywood influences completed the experience.

    The showcase was complemented by jewellery from Jatin Mor, and presented in association with Bergner.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Hyundai India Couture Week 2026: Arpita Mehta Debuts Ceremonial, Reimagining India's Textile Heritage
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Hyundai India Couture Week 2026: Arpita Mehta Debuts Ceremonial, Reimagining India's Textile Heritage
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes