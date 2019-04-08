Road to Avengers Endgame: Breaking down MCU’s $18 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) box office, film by film
Ahead of Avengers: Endgame, here’s a film-by-film breakdown of how much money each film in the record breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe has made at the worldwide box office.Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 08, 2019 18:41 IST
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the world’s most successful film franchise. With over $18 billion in box office receipts - that’s more than the GDP of Zimbabwe and almost 10 times larger than that of Bhutan - the series will raise the bar with the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.
Billed as the epic conclusion to more than 21 films’ worth of storytelling, spanning more than a decade, Endgame is projected to gross a billion dollars within the first week of release.
Marvel is currently bulletproof at the box office, with the recent Captain Marvel flying past the coveted $1 billion mark, joining the ranks of the three Avengers films, Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 3 and Black Panther in the esteemed club of billion-dollar grossers in the MCU.
Before Endgame steamrolls into the record books, here’s a rundown of how each Marvel movie has performed at the box office.
