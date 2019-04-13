Saif Ali Khan gets angry over paparazzi clicking Taimur, says ‘Stop it, the child will go blind’

The star kid is just two year old, but Taimur Ali Khan is the cynosure of the Bollywood paparazzi’s eyes. However, Taimur’s father and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got angry recently when the photographers went clickety click on seeing him at the airport here recently, his father warned them off saying “the child will go blind”.

“Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind),” Saif told the media, eliciting laughter from some of them. Taimur nonchalantly sat atop his father’s shoulders, wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a red cap adding contrast to his look. He waved at the shutterbugs like he usually does when he gets all their attention.

Accompanying them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked casual but chic in a pair of bell bottom denims and a soft pink shirt to beat the summer heat.

Kareena,Saif and Taimur captured together at the airport.

When the paparazzi urged the couple to pose, Saif promptly said: “Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (You want to take photos, you take them, it’s weird to pose).”

The family was heading to Pataudi, Saif’s ancestral home. Pictures of the family at Mumbai and Delhi airports are online.

Taimur is often seen with his father Saif in Mumbai’s Bandra area, where they live and the paparazzi never miss a chance to capture the young one’s pictures and videos.

During a chat show recently, a Twitter user told Kareena that Taimur’s nanny is paid more than bureaucrats and she replied, “How do they know that? This question should be addressed by a ministry.” She further said on a serious note, “There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that.”

