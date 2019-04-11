Kareena Kapoor’s gym selfie has a cute surprise: Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor believes in keeping her family by her side, even in the most unlikely places. Her dietician Rujuta Diwekar has shared a brand new selfie of the actor, at her gym and it packs a cute surprise.

The picture shows Kareena pouting for a mirror selfie, in an all-black gym outfit and black sunglasses. What’s more is that her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan can also be seen in the background pulling some weights on the back press. Also, their son Taimur is seen trotting about in the gym in bright blue and orange clothes.

Rujuta also revealed Kareena’s fitness secrets in her post. “How to look very cool while looking very hot? How to eat dal chawal and look like a million bucks? One of the many things that you can learn from #kareenakapoorkhan is to eat local, seasonal, traditional = sustainable. Adopt a lifestyle that keeps you lean and fit in the long term. No shortcuts, choose sustainability. No fads, just plain good food,” she captioned the post.

Kareena and Taimur are currently in Saif’s ancestral town of Pataudi. The family flew down to Delhi from Mumbai on Wednesday. Their pictures from the airport were shared widely on their social media fanpages.

Kareena and Rujuta have been working together for years. The actor even wrote a foreword for her book, Pregnancy Notes. “That I write this book was entirely her idea,” Rujuta told Hindustan Times in an interview. “Her weight loss, post pregnancy and the way she sizzled all through her pregnancy has created the same curiosity as the time she had size zero. And, Kareena is eager to share all that goes behind a healthy pregnancy with her fans.”

Kareena recently wrapped the shoot for her film, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actor will be seen with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. She will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht later this year. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:33 IST