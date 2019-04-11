Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor twin in blue as they attend Chunky Panday’s dinner party, spotted leaving together. See pics

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted together after a dinner party at the residence of actor Chunky Panday on Wednesday night. In the viral pictures, Malaika and Arjun can be seen twinning in blue casuals. The rumoured couple may never have spoken about their relationship but they seem to be in no mood to hide anything either.

The couple is regularly spotted on dinner dates and at parties with common friends. Malaika was recently on a holiday in Maldives and teased her many fans with gorgeous pictures from the island nation. It was reported to be a bachelorette party, where she had gone with her girl gang. However, a few days later, she was spotted leaving Mumbai airport in the company of Arjun. It was not clear if he had accompanied her since they had not been spotted leaving for Maldives together. However, Arjun too posted a picture of himself from Maldives.

There have been reports that the couple is set to get married in April. It is expected to be a church ceremony. Neither of them have confirmed the rumour. Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor, speaking to Amar Ujala last month, squashed all such reports, adding that there was no truth to them.

Recently, Malaika was age-shamed for her many pictures. She gave a fitting reply to trolls by posting one more stunning picture of herself from her vacation. She now remains busy with her TV assignments and public appearances.

Arjun has been busy with the shoot of his next film Panipat, an Ashutosh Gowariker presentation based on the Third Battle of Panipat. The actor will be seen in the role of Sadashiv Bhau, a Maratha general who led the Maratha expeditionary forces against the invading Afghan army, led by Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1759.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 08:57 IST