Indian corporates are taking the rentier route to wealth | Number Theory

What does all this mean for the larger economy?

Three conclusions can be drawn. One, growth, even when its inequality generating, but wedded to entrepreneurship aimed at generating profits, is good for the economy. This cannot be said about the rich making their money from speculative or rentier activities. The latter can exist with subdued economic sentiment. Two, tail winds for capital market gains could have exploited factors which are exogenous to the economy. Positive FPI sentiment sustained a long-term rally in Indian stock markets before the more recent tepid environment on account of the AI boom and the geopolitical disturbances. Given the reallocation effects, the boom seems to have triggered in moving capital and its attention from enterprise towards speculation, it is far from an unambiguous blessing. Three, falling importance of industrial sales in vis-à-vis not just overall corporate incomes but even rentier incomes raise an extremely troubling question. Is Indian capital shying away from manufacturing possibly because of a rising competition from China and would rather speculate in capital markets which have generated easier and more attractive returns? There is nothing wrong or illegal about any of these trends, but their implications do not bode well for the economy either.