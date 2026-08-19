Exhausted techie with ₹1 crore in ‘FDs, mutual funds’ eyes retirement at 27: ‘Can I FIRE now?’

A 27-year-old software engineer took to Reddit to ask if a ₹1 crore net worth is enough to retire early and move to a Tier-2 city. Drained by relentless 7-day workweeks combining a tech job with freelancing, he cited severe burnout, deadline pressure, and layoff fears. A man shared that his work has left him exhausted. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“27M. Reached 1Cr net worth. Tired. Can I FIRE now?” a Reddit user wrote. The man shared that he is a software engineer by profession and recently reached a net worth of ₹1 crore. “Most of my net worth is invested in mutual funds, FDs, and EPF.”

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The techie asked Reddit users whether he could retire at this age, as his job at a “FAANG-equivalent company,” along with his freelancing, has left him essentially “working 7 days a week for the last 4–5 years”.

The man continued that his work life left him exhausted. “Honestly, I’m tired. Tired of the constant pressure of deadlines, performance evaluations, difficult work, and the constant fear of layoffs and uncertainty. I want to retire and live a peaceful life in a tier-2/3 city. I also plan to remain single and don’t intend to get married.”

He concluded his post with a question: “Is it realistically possible for me to retire now with ₹1 Cr and live a simple, peaceful life?”