Couple ‘earning ₹5 lakh a month, having ₹70 lakh in gold’ feels they’re not rich
A tech employee shared that he and his wife are worried about the future amid the rapid development of AI.
"High earner, but not rich yet"—that’s how a 27-year-old software engineer describes his situation despite making ₹5 lakh a month alongside his wife. He believes that the standard coding roles won't survive the next five to six years, and he is looking to aggressively pivot from high income to hard assets. His strategy? Heavy monthly investments in gold, FDs, and US equities to secure his family's future before the job market shifts permanently.
“High earner but not rich yet,” a 27-year-old man wrote on Reddit. He added, “We have 15L worth of gold coins, 7L worth of US Stocks, 3L worth of FDs. (No loans, parents' home, own car).”
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He added that, alongside this, he and his 23-year-old wife also have ₹70 lakh worth of gold. He added, “I want to build long term wealth. The market is too brutal, I am power AI user, I know within 5-6 years most mainstream jobs will be obsolete. In these years I want to build safe networth of atleast 3-4 Cr.” In the following lines, he asked how he should plan his investments.
He concluded, “I know we're in elite bracket of monthly net earners, but what's concerning for me is sustainability, we both are software engineers and the roles are truly different now, trust me all big consultancy firms + service based IT companies are going to collapse, even SaaS wouldn't sustain for long.”
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “Diversity into Indian stocks. Don't rely solely on US stocks to build your corpus.” The OP responded, “I am not at all a fan of Indian stocks, see INR tanking against all currencies, being the worst performing currency of Asia, and in history it has never recovered against the dollar.”
Another expressed, “At 27, you have 0 debt and more than 1CR net worth. That is quite rich from my perspective. If by rich you mean like 50cr or 100cr rich, then that's not possible with jobs, maybe try business or something.” A third expressed, “You both are young. Chill and enjoy life. Hire a financial consultant and invest wisely.”
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A fourth wrote, “Focus on increasing your earnings. Invest in India too. The US can see corrections because of AI, diversify across India and the US and within the US across AI and non-AI stocks. You already have a huge investment in gold, not sure if you should add more aggressively. Be mentally prepared to liquidate good jewellery if you are counting it as an investment asset.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More