Couple ‘earning ₹5 lakh a month, having ₹70 lakh in gold’ feels they’re not rich

"High earner, but not rich yet"—that’s how a 27-year-old software engineer describes his situation despite making ₹5 lakh a month alongside his wife. He believes that the standard coding roles won't survive the next five to six years, and he is looking to aggressively pivot from high income to hard assets. His strategy? Heavy monthly investments in gold, FDs, and US equities to secure his family's future before the job market shifts permanently. A man wrote on Reddit that he and his wife work in tech. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“High earner but not rich yet,” a 27-year-old man wrote on Reddit. He added, “We have 15L worth of gold coins, 7L worth of US Stocks, 3L worth of FDs. (No loans, parents' home, own car).”

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He added that, alongside this, he and his 23-year-old wife also have ₹70 lakh worth of gold. He added, “I want to build long term wealth. The market is too brutal, I am power AI user, I know within 5-6 years most mainstream jobs will be obsolete. In these years I want to build safe networth of atleast 3-4 Cr.” In the following lines, he asked how he should plan his investments.

He concluded, “I know we're in elite bracket of monthly net earners, but what's concerning for me is sustainability, we both are software engineers and the roles are truly different now, trust me all big consultancy firms + service based IT companies are going to collapse, even SaaS wouldn't sustain for long.”

How did social media react? An individual posted, “Diversity into Indian stocks. Don't rely solely on US stocks to build your corpus.” The OP responded, “I am not at all a fan of Indian stocks, see INR tanking against all currencies, being the worst performing currency of Asia, and in history it has never recovered against the dollar.”

Another expressed, “At 27, you have 0 debt and more than 1CR net worth. That is quite rich from my perspective. If by rich you mean like 50cr or 100cr rich, then that's not possible with jobs, maybe try business or something.” A third expressed, “You both are young. Chill and enjoy life. Hire a financial consultant and invest wisely.”

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A fourth wrote, “Focus on increasing your earnings. Invest in India too. The US can see corrections because of AI, diversify across India and the US and within the US across AI and non-AI stocks. You already have a huge investment in gold, not sure if you should add more aggressively. Be mentally prepared to liquidate good jewellery if you are counting it as an investment asset.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)