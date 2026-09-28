Denver, Colorado weather radar: Will rain affect Rams vs Broncos at Empower Field? Latest forecast
Showers briefly moved through Empower Field sending some fans for cover.
Light rain swept across Empower Field at Mile High today as the Sunday night's NFL game with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos progressed. Videos shared on social media showed some attendees seek shelter as soon as the rain started.
“It’s raining here in #broncoscountry. As the Rams score 1st," the X account for Denver Broncos wrote.
Although the rain picked up briefly, reports from the scene indicate that things cleared up within a few minutes. Denver-based reporter Rachel Vigil posted from the stadium that, “It’s raining pretty good here at Empower Field and some fans are headed for cover. However as I’ve typed this, it’s lightened up.”
The Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup is scheduled to kick off at 6:20 pm MDT (8:20 pm ET) at the open-air stadium.
Also read: New York Braces for Strong Nor’easter as Heavy Rain, Winds Hit East Coast
Will rain affect the Rams vs Broncos game?
Current forecasts indicate that the pregame showers are unlikely to become a major factor as the game is currently underway.
Weather models project temperatures around 80°F (27°C) at kickoff with light to moderate winds near 8–10 mph. Most forecasts show only a minimal chance of rain during the game. Conditions are expected to become drier as the evening progressed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More