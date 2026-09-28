Denver, Colorado weather radar: Will rain affect Rams vs Broncos at Empower Field? Latest forecast

Light rain swept across Empower Field at Mile High today as the Sunday night's NFL game with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos progressed. Videos shared on social media showed some attendees seek shelter as soon as the rain started.

“It’s raining here in #broncoscountry. As the Rams score 1st," the X account for Denver Broncos wrote.

Although the rain picked up briefly, reports from the scene indicate that things cleared up within a few minutes. Denver-based reporter Rachel Vigil posted from the stadium that, “It’s raining pretty good here at Empower Field and some fans are headed for cover. However as I’ve typed this, it’s lightened up.”

The Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup is scheduled to kick off at 6:20 pm MDT (8:20 pm ET) at the open-air stadium.

Also read: New York Braces for Strong Nor’easter as Heavy Rain, Winds Hit East Coast

Will rain affect the Rams vs Broncos game? Current forecasts indicate that the pregame showers are unlikely to become a major factor as the game is currently underway.

Weather models project temperatures around 80°F (27°C) at kickoff with light to moderate winds near 8–10 mph. Most forecasts show only a minimal chance of rain during the game. Conditions are expected to become drier as the evening progressed.