Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre night: Gets snubbed as 18-year streak ends in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway
Portugal beat Norway 2-1 to move to the top of Group D, having earlier defeated Wales in their campaign opener last week.
It was a bizarre scene and certainly an unusual first in almost two decades for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Sunday, even as Portugal secured their second straight win in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. The former European champions beat Norway 2-1 to move to the top of Group D, having earlier defeated Wales in their campaign opener last week.
It was surprising to see Ronaldo left out of Portugal's starting line-up, but even more unusual to see him remain an unused substitute for all 90 minutes in Oslo. He was available for selection and was even seen warming up, but did not play as he watched Portugal's victory from the sidelines.
This was an 18-year first for Ronaldo. The last time he faced a similar situation was on June 15, 2008, during a group-stage match at Euro 2008, when then-Portugal manager Luiz Felipe Scolari made several changes to the line-up for the game against Switzerland after his side had already secured a place in the quarter-finals. Portugal lost that match 2-0.
Since then, Ronaldo had either started or come on as a substitute in every Portugal appearance until September 27, 2026. This time, however, Portugal won 2-1, with Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos scoring the goals after Erling Haaland had levelled the score in the 51st minute.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not play
After the match, Portugal coach Jorge Jesus explained that the initial plan was to bring Ronaldo on in the second half, but he changed his mind as the game unfolded.
“I had even agreed with him that he would come on for the final half-hour, but the match didn’t require it,” he said at the post-match press conference.
The biggest reason was Ramos, who capitalised on an error from Ørjan Nyland to score Portugal's winner four minutes after Haaland's equaliser.
“Gonçalo Ramos was playing well, he had scored a goal, he had another one ruled out, and I felt it wasn’t the right moment to take him off,” the coach added.
Jesus, however, clarified that there was no physical issue involving Ronaldo.
“It wasn’t to protect him physically, because he was fit to play for as long as I wanted,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More