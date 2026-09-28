‘Show guest ID’, Bengaluru landlord’s demand to unmarried tenant sparks Reddit debate

In yet another case highlighting the challenges faced by unmarried tenants in Bengaluru, a tenant flagged what she describes as intrusive restrictions on visitors. She said her landlord told her that if a male visitor was a relative, he would have to show his ID, while other relatives or friends could stay only with the landlord’s ‘written permission.’ Bengaluru tenant flags landlord’s restrictions on male visitors on Reddit (Photo for representational purposes only). (Gemini-generated image)

The tenant, who moved into a 1BHK in Doddanekkundi for ₹14,000 a month, said the apartment initially seemed like a good deal. It was affordable, close to her office and in a good locality. She had also made it clear that unrestricted visits by friends were non-negotiable for her.

The broker assured her that the owners were easy-going. Before moving in, she said she checked with both the owner and his son, who was handling the rental agreement, about friends visiting. Both reportedly said it was fine, although the son added that guests could not stay for more than two to three days.

But within 20 days of moving in, the tenant said, the arrangement began to raise red flags.

The first was an electricity bill that included arrears from before she moved in. She said she had barely used electricity because her refrigerator and washing machine had arrived only about two weeks earlier. When she questioned the owner and explained the amount she believed was related to her usage, he became aggressive and demanded she pay the entire bill, promising to refund the earlier arrears.

The bigger issue came when her boyfriend visited. The tenant said the owner later questioned her about who had been coming to her apartment. When she asked whether there was a problem, she said he told her that such visits were “not allowed”, particularly because she was an unmarried woman. He also asked whether the visitor was her brother and, if so, told her to show his ID.

The tenant said she reminded him that she had specifically asked about visitors before moving in and had been told it was allowed.

“What he said next pissed me offfff. He said “it’s not allowed, especially you’re a girl. Unmarried. This is not good. If he’s your brother, let him show his id. Have you told anyone here about him coming. If anyone sees what will they say.”

I said I asked before I moved in about this and your son said it’s ok. And they still haven’t given me the agreement btw. So he sent a draft to me few days ago and it says I have to get “written permission” for relatives and friends to stay and that this is only for my residence.”

The rental agreement, she said, had still not been provided nearly a month after she moved in. When a draft was eventually shared, it included a clause requiring written permission for relatives or friends to stay at the property.

The deposit was another concern. The tenant said the draft agreement did not specify when it would be refunded. When she asked the landlord to include a timeline, she was told that the deposit would be returned within a week of moving out, but that this did not need to be added to the agreement.