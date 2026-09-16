Bengaluru tenants say finding a house to rent has become a ‘full-time job’; some call it harder than planning a wedding

And even after navigating all of this, there is no guarantee of success. By the time the couple finds a home that fits their budget and requirements, it may already have been snapped up, they posted.

Then there are the ‘owner’ listings that turn out to be posted by brokers, brokers who stop responding when asked for the exact location or property details, and site visits that end with tenants being shown a completely different flat from the one they had enquired about.

A recent Reddit post titled ‘Bangalore house hunt is slowly driving us insane’ has sparked a discussion among tenants about the challenges of finding genuine rental listings in Bengaluru. “Finding a genuine listing here has become a full-time job,” the post read. “Every app seems to have the same problems: flats listed as ‘available’ have already been rented out weeks ago. You call about a ₹32,000 flat, and suddenly it’s ₹38,000–40,000 plus maintenance.”

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru tenant summed up the frustration as ‘Finding a genuine listing here has become a full-time job and driving us insane.’ For another couple in the tech capital, the experience was even more dramatic. “I never thought finding a home would be harder than planning a wedding,” the Redditor wrote, describing a house hunt that has slowly turned into a ‘second job.’

Finding a home in Bengaluru, whether to rent or buy, is increasingly beginning to feel like a job in itself, one that comes without a salary, weekends off or even the assurance that the property you are chasing is actually available.

“I never thought finding a home would be harder than planning a wedding…house hunting itself feels like a second job. If you've been through Bangalore house hunting, you probably know what I'm talking about. It slowly drains your energy, tests your patience, and somehow manages to occupy every conversation in your life,” the Redditor wrote.

In another Reddit post a few weeks ago titled ‘House Hunting in Bangalore is a Full-Time Job... And I'm Already Working Two,’ a person had posted that finding a home was supposed to be easier than planning a wedding but for this couple, it has turned into an exhausting second job.

The husband, 27, has been married to his girlfriend-turned-wife after 11 years together. A couple of years into their marriage, they are now parents to a young son. With both of them working, and his wife set to return from maternity leave next month, the family is preparing to move closer to their workplaces.

Their offices are in Whitefield and Ecospace, Bellandur. So, when they began house hunting, the priority seemed obvious: commute, connectivity and convenience.

For the past few weeks, the couple has been searching for a rental home along Bengaluru’s Purple Line, preferably somewhere between KR Puram and Kadugodi Tree Park. Metro and bus connectivity are high on the list, they would rather not spend hours every day stuck in traffic.

Then comes the second non-negotiable: a good gated society. It is not about being fussy. The wife has apparently made her position very clear: standalone buildings are a firm no. The couple wants a family-friendly, safe community with enough space and, ideally, a home that feels comfortable for their growing family.

They said that properties shared online often fail to meet their commuting requirements. So they went back to the old-school approach, driving around neighbourhoods and checking out properties themselves.

That brought another reality check. Some owners, they say, were quoting rents that seemed difficult to justify. Then came the familiar condition: a 10% rent increase every year. The husband's reaction? Simple: “Dude… my company doesn't even give me a 10% hike every year.”

He admits he cannot really blame landlords. It is their property, and they are free to decide what rent they want to charge. But that does little to make the house-hunting process less exhausting.

What should tenants keep in mind when looking for a house in Bengaluru? For tenants navigating Bengaluru’s rental market, the search can quickly become a cycle of calls, property visits, negotiations and increasingly unrealistic expectations. What begins as a simple hunt for a home can end up consuming evenings, weekends and conversations that have little to do with anything else.

Also Read: Bengaluru tenant turns to Reddit after landlord asks her to vacate 5 months into lease: Is early eviction ‘normal’?

According to Saurabh Garg, co-founder and CBO of NoBroker, before visiting a property, tenants should check the exact rent, maintenance, security deposit and any additional charges. It is important to confirm these upfront rather than finding out later that the price has changed or that maintenance is extra.

Check availability: A property being listed online does not always mean it is ready for immediate occupancy. Tenants should check the available-from date and confirm it with the owner before planning a visit.

Also Read: Bengaluru security deposit quest: ‘Has anyone actually got 100% back?’ Tenant’s post sparks debate on Reddit

Check the listing date: The date a property was listed can give tenants a better sense of how current the information is. If a listing has been online for a long time, tenants should check whether the property is still available and whether the rent and other details remain the same. This can help tenants avoid spending time on outdated listings, especially in a competitive rental market where properties can get rented quickly.

Confirm the visit: Once a tenant finds a property they are interested in, the next step is usually arranging a visit. Checking available slots in advance and getting confirmation can prevent situations where tenants travel to a property only to find the visit is not possible. Clear scheduling also makes it easier to plan multiple property visits in a day. During the visit, tenants can check essential details in person, such as whether the water supply is regular, whether there is power backup, and the overall condition of the house, said Garg.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)