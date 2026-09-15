Embassy Developments targets ₹4,500 crore revenue from two Bengaluru housing projects
Bengaluru real estate: Embassy Developments said it will build 217 villas and 855 flats across the two projects, offering a saleable area of over 2.6 mn sq ft
Listed real estate developer Embassy Developments Limited said it will develop two housing projects in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of ₹4,500 crore as part of its expansion plans.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Sep 15 that it has launched Embassy Origins, an 85-acre residential township in North Bengaluru. Across the two projects, the developer will build 217 villas and 855 apartments, offering a combined saleable residential area of more than 2.6 million sq ft.
The first phase of the development comprises two RERA-approved residential projects - Embassy Riverine and Embassy South Reserve. The estimated revenue of these two projects in the township is ₹4,500 crore, the company said.
Located in the North of Yelahanka, Embassy Origins comprises Embassy Riverine, with 217 villas (4, 4.5, and 5 BHK) across ~1.1 million sq. ft. of saleable area, and Embassy South Reserve, with 855 apartments (studio to 3.5 BHK) across ~1.5 million sq. ft., the company said.
The development connects to the city's business, commercial, and lifestyle destinations, including Kempegowda International Airport, which is 20 minutes away.
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Designed and landscaped by Bengaluru-based Bhumiputra Architecture, led by principal architect Alok Shetty, the development integrates approximately 4,000 trees across 100–120 species, with the existing landscape forming a continuous green spine through the masterplan, it said.
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“The world is racing towards artificial intelligence. Embassy Origins is our bet on the natural kind. Rather than imposing a design on the land, we let the site's own water systems, contours and mature tree cover shape the community. The result is a place with a cooler microclimate, a preserved green spine running through the masterplan, and a sense of openness that is becoming increasingly rare in a fast-growing city like Bengaluru,” said Aditya Virwani, Managing Director, Embassy Developments Ltd.
Embassy Developments has a presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Indore. The company is part of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, which has delivered more than 100 million sq ft across commercial, residential, hospitality, services, and education sectors in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More